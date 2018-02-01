DSP Investigating Meth Lab in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they're looking for a Millsboro man after his mother called authorities with the belief that her son was manufacturing methamphetamine in the home.

According to police, troopers on Monday responded to the 30000 block of Millsboro Highway where a woman said she believed her son, Elijah L. Cantrell, 39 of Millsboro, was making meth in the home. Police said they initially found items consistent with a meth lab located in a trash bin in the garage. Officers with the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Sussex Drug Unit later confirmed that a meth lab was present.

The =Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Millsboro Fire Company, and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene while the home was searched. DSP said DNREC disposed of the additional items of the meth lab, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police said Cantrell ran from the home before police arrived. Warrants are now on file for his arrest and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective T. Ralston at 302-752-3823, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.