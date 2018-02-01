Delaware Gov. to Host Facebook Live Town Hall Thursday Night

WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday evening will host “A Healthier Delaware” Facebook Live Town Hall with Dr. Kara Odom Walker, secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services, to discuss the state's efforts to lower health care costs and confront the addiction crisis, and take questions on health care topics.

The event gets underway at 7 p.m. on Carney's Facebook page: Facebook.com/JohnCarneyDE

Delawareans can also ask questions in advance by commenting in the Facebook event or in the governor's Facebook post announcing the event.

Carney's office said the governor and Walker will answer as many questions as possible on Thursday night.