Md. Bill Would Require Stronger Campus Hate-crime Reporting

SALISBURY, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Maryland's public colleges and universities would be required to develop stronger policies for reporting and documenting hate crimes and bias incidents on campuses, under a measure introduced in the General Assembly in response to a fatal stabbing of a black Bowie State University student at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Under bill, schools would be required to take report logs and make sure they are posted online for students, faculty, and the public to see.

The bill would also require universities and colleges to notify students of hate-bias incidents through electronic crime alert systems.

The measure would also require universities submit an annual report to the General Assembly on hate crimes.

Student Amelia Trotter said the bill's measures would shine some much-needed light on hate crime incidents.

"I think maybe like the factor of shock, like, 'Oh, this happens here and it's happening here, and we can do something about it,'" said Trotter.

Student Diamond McGill agreed.

"Maybe they'll provide details about possibly the person or something so [students] can be aware and make sure they know and possible feel more safe," said McGill.

The bill still has to move through the legislative process.

It's set for a hearing on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.