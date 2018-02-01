Cambridge Woman Charged After Fight at High School Basketball Game

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A school teacher and a trainer are suffering from concussions after they tried to break up a fight after a Cambridge-South Dorchester High School basketball game.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said that on Wednesday, 20-year-old Ka’naya Naque Bailey of Cambridge, was served a criminal summons charging her for her involvement in a fight after the high school's basketball game.

According to Sheriff James Phillips, the fight resulted in a teacher and a trainer from the school both suffering concussions and one of their eye glasses destroyed while they tried to intervene.

Bailey has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disturbing school activities, malicious destruction of property under $500, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and affray.

Bailey is scheduled for a District Court appearance on Feb. 26.

Phillips said a 16-year-old girl from Hurlock, Md., has also been charged in connection with the incident and was referred to juvenile authorities.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the staff at the school.