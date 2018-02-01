3 Sought in Eden Home Invasion and Shooting

Maryland State Police are shown at the scene of Thursday morning's home invasion and shooting that occurred on South Upper Ferry Road in Wicomico County. (Photo: WBOC)

EDEN, Md.– Maryland State Police are searching for three people wanted in connection with an early Thursday morning home invasion and shooting in Wicomico County.

At around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Maryland State Police from the Salisbury Barrack and investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to a call for a home invasion and shooting in the 3600-block of South Upper Ferry Road. Police said the victim reported three suspects broke into his home while he was awake and demanded money, before shooting him in the leg and taking cash. Three others sleeping in the home were awakened by the noise. Two were directed to the ground at gunpoint by the invaders and the third retreated to a bedroom and hid. No one else reported being injured.

Police say the victim was a 22-year-old man who is not being identified at this time for reason of his personal safety. He was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The invaders are described as three African American men dressed in black. Two were reportedly carrying handguns and one carried a military-style rifle.



State Police crime scene technicians responded to process the residence and surrounding area. Lookouts have been provided to area law enforcement agencies. Additional assistance was provided by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is urged to contact Senior Trooper James Brant at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, at 410-749-3101.