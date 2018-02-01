Teen Arrested in Salisbury Home Invasion

SALISBURY, Md.- A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a home invasion in Salisbury.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 300 block of Cedar Drive.

According to Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Haven Lilly, or Delmar, Delaware, allegedly entered into the victim's home and began attacking him. Lilly left in a car prior to the arrival of deputies.

Once on scene, deputies observed signs of struggle, which included injuries to the victim and blood on the floor. During the investigation, the victim stated he believed this occurred because he was dating Lilly's former girlfriend, the sheriff's office said.

Lilly was found at a home in Salisbury and taken into custody. He was transported to the Central Booking Unit, where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Lilly was charged with home invasion, third degree burglary and second degree assault. He was detained in the Detention Center pending a bond review.