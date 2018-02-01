DSP Investigating Dover Home Invasion

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for several people wanted in connection with a Wednesday night home invasion that happened in the Capital Park section of Dover.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South Governors Boulevard. According to DSP, a 31-year-old woman heard at a knock at her door, and as she opened it, several people with handguns forced their way into her home. Police said four children, ages five to 14, were asleep at the time in their rooms, but neither the homeowner nor the children were injured in the incident.

Police said they discovered that the intended target was the victim's ex-boyfriend who no longer lives in the home.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective J. Dear, Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-698-8540, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.