Golf Carts Possibly Coming to Vienna Streets

VIENNA, Md. - Driving down Ocean Gateway at a speedy 10 miles per hour, Greg Cusick was enjoying the views.

Views best seen in his Easy-Go golf cart - one, Cusick says, he uses to bring boaters travelling down the Nanticoke River to his restaurant in Virginia.

And now more golf carts could soon be joining the fleet. A new bill being pushed by Eastern Shore lawmaker, Del. Johnny Mautz, is headed to Annapolis.

That bill is hoping to make golf carts a way to get around town in Vienna.

In a statement to WBOC, Mautz says the bill will face an uphill battle but Vienna, he said, is special and having golf carts would be a lot of fun and would benefit the town.

Back inside his restaurant, Cusick says more golf carts means more business.

"We go pick tourists up, bring them back. It's a help for our business, and a lot of them look forward to it," Cusick said.

And for some of Vienna's crumbling roads, Cusick says golf carts could ease the burden.

"It's going to take a lot of weight off and the travel on the streets if you can get on a golf cart," Cusick said.

And not far away down near the pier, neighbors like Timothy Brower says he's seen more tourists come down the river every summer.

Brower says golf carts can help get them around other parts of town.

"I know it would be great for people coming on the boats to maybe have a cart there to see the rest of the town," Brower said.

Within this past week, the Dorchester County Commissioners gave their thumbs up of approval for the bill.

The Maryland Senate will hear on the bill next Tuesday followed by the House of Deleagtes, which hears the bill next Thursday.

 

