More Details on Child Abuse Case Near Mardela Springs

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- More details have emerged about a child abuse case that led to the arrests of two women near Mardela Springs.

Maryland State Police said they arrested Amanda R. Wright, 29, and Besline Joseph, 25, on Wednesday for the abuse and sexual abuse of three children in their care after investigators discovered that the children were not only beaten but also occasionally fed dog feces.

According to court documents, the unthinkable occurred as court documents say the children - ages 8, 9 and 10 - were hit across the head with a black Taser with the word police on it.

The documents go on to say the children were tased on numerous occasions.

Police said Wright and Joseph have both been charged with various counts of child abuse and sexual abuse, assault and reckless endangerment among other charges, after investigators said they first learned of the abuse on Jan. 26.

Neighbors call the home a ghost house, saying they never saw anyone there.

"Ghost house, like locked down, dark, no lights," says Myaija Nccoy.

According to the court documents, one of the kids told investigators "if he told their business Wright would cut their throats and bury them in the backyard."

"It's disgusting who in their right mind, would give children dog feces or beat them abuse them, all of this was uncalled for," says Nccoy.

Court documents show the child abuse complaint was made by a family member of the abused children, something Wicomico County State Attorney, Jamie Dykes, calls rare.

"Occasionally family members will be the referral source however many times they are not. Child abuse is in the family, so most of times, a number of offenders have learned that behavior from their parents," says Dykes.

The two women are being held without bond pending a Friday morning bond review, at which time their preliminary hearings will be scheduled.