DelDOT Roots on Eagles, Discourages Drunk Driving With Sign Messages

DOVER, Del. --- One of DelDOT's variable message signs along Del. Route 1 near Dover says "Fly Eagles Fly, Drive Drunk, Get a DUI."

It might not be quite as catchy as the actual Philadelphia Eagles' fight song, though C.R. McLeod, a DelDOT spokesman, said the message is aimed at reducing drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday, which some law enforcement agencies believe to be a night that sees frequent impaired driving.

"As the year goes on you're going to see different messages that are somewhat themed," he said, noting that variable message signs around Christmas had holiday-themed twists on safe driving tips.

The messages are expected to remain on many variable message signs along major Delaware roadways through Super Bowl weekend, McLeod said.