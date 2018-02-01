Wi-Hi Basketball Coach Butch Waller Earns 800th Career Win - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wi-Hi Basketball Coach Butch Waller Earns 800th Career Win

SALISBURY, Md.- Legendary basketball coach Butch Waller earned his 800th career win with the Wicomico High School Indians on Thursday night. 

The milestone increases Waller's record as the winningest public high school boys basketball coach in Maryland.

"I'm glad it's over with, now we can try to get to 801," Waller said. 

   

 

The stands were filled with alumni, community members, parents and students cheering on the leader of "the Tribe."  Former player and 1975 Wi-Hi graduate Mike Seidel said he was happy to witness the historic night. 

"I played under him it seems like forever ago, it was 40 years ago and it was just a great opportunity to get here and to see him win number 800," Seidel said. 

Lequan Pettit and his teammates beat the Mardela Warriors by over 60 points and put up 100 points in the game Thursday night.  Pettit said he was excited to be a part of the legacy.

"Waller is one heck of a coach, you know, I mean 800 wins explains it all," Pettit said. 

Waller said the win only adds fuel to his fire of getting another state championship this year.  The Indians are currently undefeated at 19-0. 

"I tell the kids from day one that that's my goal is to win a state championship, let's aim high," Waller said. 

Waller said he wants to fill the only vacant corner of the Wi-Hi gym with a championship banner, like the one hanging from 2002. 

