ICE Agents Make Targeted Arrest in Georgetown

Posted: Feb 02, 2018 8:07 AM
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Hispanic immigrants in Georgetown are on high alert after this week's arrest of one undocumented immigrant.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, there was a targeted operation that took place this past Wednesday.

Xaulo Chavez has lived in the United States for more than 15 years.

In those 15 years, he's seen plenty of ICE activity.

"I haven't had family members but i've had friends getting deported and usually the distress they go through during that day when ice comes to the houses, It's quite disturbing," said Chavez.

A knock on the door that comes unexpectedly, as ICE does not need to notify local police departments of their visits.

It's a lack of communication detective Joey Melvin hopes can change.

"Anytime someone is coming into our jurisdiction we certainly want to have advanced notice, and it's mainly from a safety perspective, so we know what the operation is, what they're going to do, and what we should expect," said Melvin.

Bryant Garcia works with "La Esperanza," a community center in Georgetown that counsels the Hispanic community.

His advice in the event of an arrest without a warrant or cause is, "Don't tell them your name, don't tell them where you are from, just if they ask you a question say you want to speak to an attorney before answering any questions," said Garcia. 

And although there is a lot of support for the Hispanic community in Georgetown, other people feel the ICE agents are simply doing their job.

"I do think that people need to be legal to be here," said Ethel V. "I think if they're not legal and they commit a crime, that they need to be taken care of."

In a statement to WBOC, ICE said the following about its presence in Georgetown earlier this week.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations do not conduct sweeps, checkpoints or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. All enforcement activities are conducted with the same level of professionalism and respect that ICE officers exhibit every day. Reports to the contrary create panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger. Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support."

 

 

