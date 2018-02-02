Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Md.- A precautionary boil water advisory that had been in effect following a water main break in Fruitland on Wednesday has been lifted, city officials announced Friday.

After the water main was repaired Wednesday night, a precautionary boil water advisory was issued to residents of the city and Morris Mill vicinity that are connected to Fruitland water service.

Officials on Friday said the city and the Maryland Department of the Environment have determined that it is no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption. Officials said all coliform bacteria samples collected after water service was restored on Wednesday are negative.

Residents and business owners should flush consumption taps such as kitchen faucets for several minutes before resuming consumption of tap water. Residents and business owners are also advised to dispose of any ice that was made after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Area food service establishments that were closed are now permitted to reopen to serve the public.

This precautionary advisory was issued because of the increased potential contamination risks following an emergency water outage.

For more information, contact the Fruitland City Hall at 410-548-2800 or the Maryland Department of the Environment at 410-537-3706.