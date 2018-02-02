Motorcyclist Injured After Colliding With Sweeper Truck Near Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del.– Delaware State Police say a 43-year-old man is in serious crash after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sweeper truck east of Millsboro on Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened just after 9 p.m. as a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway (SR24) and approaching the intersection at Long Neck Road. Police said that meantime, an Isuzu sweeper truck was traveling eastbound, approaching the same intersection.

Police said the operator of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old man from Snow Hill, Maryland, attempted a left turn and collided with the truck in the eastbound lane.

Troopers said that after impact, the motorcycle was redirected eastbound and was pushed by the truck for a short distance before coming to a rest. The operator of the motorcycle was ejected from the bike and came to rest next to the truck.

The operator of the motorcycle was removed from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and transported to the Beebe Medical Center prior to being transferred to the Christiana Hospital in serious condition. Investigators said he was wearing a helmet during the time of this crash, and alcohol is considered to be a factor on his behalf.

Troopers said the driver of the truck, a 42-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, was properly restrained and not injured as a result of this crash. John J. Williams Highway at the intersection of Long Neck Road was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to please contact Cpl/1 N. DeMalto at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.