Expansion Planned at Salisbury Skate Park

SALISBURY, Md. - A project to expand the Salisbury Skate Park is rolling ahead.

Phase two work on the park is expected to begin this spring.

Salisbury Skate Park Committee President Bobby Schaller said the new features have a lot to offer the community.

"It makes the community a more attractive place for people to come, to live, or to just visit," said Schaller.

The expansion project will nearly double the park's size, adding 4,500 square feet.

"Curbs, and sidewalks, and banks. Ledges. A lot of sick stuff," said Schaller.

But Tom Allen disagreed.

He lives just across the street from the park and was against the place opening at that location three years ago.

Since then, he said most of the skaters have been considerate. However, he said that hasn't been the case with everyone who visits the park.

"You've got one or two or just a handful that want to be smart alecks. I mean, I've had them drive through the yard, and you can see tire tracks over there where they come through it. I've had them spin where they've almost struck my wheel," said Allen.

A community space he said needs to be a little more about the entire community.

"I just want them to follow the rules," said Allen.

Assistant Director of Housing and Community Development Deborah Stam said the city understands the concerns.

"Well, I would think in obviously in any large group of people that get together you do occasionally have a bad apple or two and you know just contact the police department," said Stam.

But for skaters like Bobby, the park has always been about the community.

"It's a city and town amenity used for its citizens as a physical and social outlet," said Schaller.

Phase two of construction is funded through $185,000 in state grants and local donations.

A fundraiser to learn more about the Salisbury Skate Park expansion will take place on March 3 at the Lurking Class Skate Shop in Salisbury.