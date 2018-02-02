Arrest Made in Armed Robbery of Millsboro Restaurant

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery of a Chinese restaurant Thursday.

It happened a little after 4:30 p.m. at the First Wok Chinese Restaurant at 24832 John J. Williams Highway. The restaurant's owner told police that a man had come into the restaurant with a handgun and demanded money. The owner complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man left, police said.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, further investigation led detectives to the Sea Esta Motel II on Rudder Road in Longneck. Members of the Sussex Governor's Task Force and Major Crimes Unit saw a man who matched the description of the suspect get out of a car in the parking lot.

Police stopped and arrested the man, who was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Pfaffenrath. A search warrant was obtained for both the motel where Pfaffenrath was staying and his home on Kill Deer Lane. During the search of his home, detectives found an airsoft BB gun, a sweatshirt and black hat that were the same clothing worn during the robbery, police said.

Pfaffenrath was charged with first degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, six counts of reckless endangering first degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was also a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

He was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $138,000 cash only bond.