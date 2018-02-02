Sussex County Businesses Offer Super Bowl Specials

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As Philadelphia prepares to face the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, some Sussex County businesses are getting in on the action.

The Millville Barber Shop is offering custom Eagles haircuts ahead of the big game.

Owner Paul Cusimano says he came up with the idea as a way to modernize the classic barbershop experience, and the results have been surprising.

"I thought it may be a few people here and there, kind of like a fluke," he tells WBOC. "It's been amazing. Mostly older people too which has been so unexpected; I thought it would be more kids, but the seniors are loving it."

A haircut is $16 at the shop, with custom designs costing an extra $20. Barber Victor Hernandez creates the artistic cuts, even adding some Eagles coloring via eyeliner pencils.

"Since I've always liked drawing, it always inspired me to do hair," he says. "So [to] combine both of them, it's kind of one of the best things I can actually do."

Up Route One, the Philly Pretzel Factory in Rehoboth Beach is selling pretzels in the shape of "Underdog" bones. Owner Heidi Sarnak, an Eagles fan herself, says the bones have been selling like crazy ahead of Sunday night's game.

"We even have some custom letters that people are purchasing that are spelling out 'GO EAGLES,'" she tells WBOC. "It's going to be a great day."

A portion of the "Underdog" pretzel bone proceeds are going to the local S-P-C-A.

Back at the barbershop, Cusimano is a Ravens fan, but he says on Sunday he's bleeding green.

"I'm 100 percent behind the Eagles," he says. "I want them to win. I want them to dominate the Patriots."

The Millville Barber Shop is closed Super Bowl Sunday, but open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.