Eagles Win Could Mean Six-Figure Big Payout From Delaware Lottery

Posted: Feb 02, 2018 6:49 PM

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware's Sports Lottery said an Eagles win on Sunday in Super Bowl LII would mean a six-figure pay out to sports bettors.

Vernon Kirk said an Eagles win would lead to a pay out of more than $350,000 on futures bets. The birds entered the season with 28-1 odds to win the NFL championship.

In contrast, a Patriots win would net the state lottery more than $271,000 on futures wagering.

Bettors who placed parlay wagers involving the Super Bowl can still get money, too. Kirk said if the Eagles win or beat the spread, the lottery will pay out between $293,000 and $347,000.

But if the Patriots win or cover, it could mean a pay out from the state of $381,000 and $429,000 in parlay wagers.

In total, the state could end up paying out close to $700,000 overall if the Eagles, a team with a strong following in much of Delaware, end up taking home the Lombardi Trophy.

"We'll still finish at least plus $9 million for the season which is a really big year for us," Kirk said, noting sports betting in Delaware enjoyed its most popular year yet.

Delaware is projected to have a stronger financial situation than it did a year ago, though an Eagles win wouldn't exactly break the state's $4.2 billion budget.

State lawmakers who are Eagles fans said they're happy that's the case.

"Despite the financial benefit to rooting against the Eagles, I'm not sure I could look my kids in the eye and root for the Patriots," said Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (R-Clayton).

Rep. Trey Paradee (D-Dover West) said every bit of funding is important while the state tries to consider how to balance funding state programs and groups like nonprofits that receive Grant in Aid money.

But on Sunday, Paradee said he'll be unabashedly rooting for the Eagles.

"The one thing I think we can all agree on is that Dallas Cowboys fans should have to pick up the shortfall," he said. "Just kidding."

 

