Delaware Senate Minority Leader Simpson Won't Seek Re-Election

DOVER, Del. --- Sen. Minority Leader Gary Simpson will not seek another term in office.

In a statement on Friday, Simpson (R-Milford), the longtime representative of Delaware's 18th Senate District, said he will not be running for re-election this year but did not plan on announcing that decision just yet.

However, Rep. Dave Wilson (R-Bridgeville) filed with Delaware's Department of Elections on Friday to run for Simpson's seat, pre-empting Simpson's plans to make his intentions known to the public in March.

"I am disappointed that I was unable to announce my retirement on my own terms. I will have more to say when we return to session," he said.

Wilson said in a statement that Simpson's intentions were already known to many in the 18th Senate District.

"The information has been circulating for a while and I don't think I'm disclosing anything that hasn't already been discussed in coffee shops throughout the district," he said. "I have spoken with Sen. Simpson and told him about my intentions.”