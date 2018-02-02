Chick-Fil-A Food Trailer Proposal Raises Concerns Among Ocean City's Boardwalk Restaurant Owners

OCEAN CITY, Md.- When summer comes and the Ocean City Boardwalk fills back again with thousands of tourists, there might be new food vendor in sight. Chick-Fil-A.

Trimper's Rides, in partnership with the Chick-Fil-A located in West Ocean City, proposed bringing a food trailer into their property to distribute food by the popular fast food chain. The idea was approved by the town's Planning and Zoning Commission and this caused some concerns among local restaurant owners.

"New ideas are always seen as 'oh no, what is coming?'" said Susan Jones executive director of Ocean City's Hotel, Motel, and Restaurants.

"We haven't discussed this with our board but, my personal opinion is that there are many restaurants in town who pay taxes, a lot of taxes, so really bricks and mortar businesses that are paying all these taxes should have first right or refusal to do any sort of food thing," she added.

And some local restaurant owners like Debbie Maxfield from the Brass Balls Saloon agree.

"As long as it is on their property, it's fine with me," she said.

However, there are still some concerns about the possibility that this new food stand could open the door to eventually allowing food trucks on the boardwalk.

"If it's the town trying to bring in field food trucks where they don't pay the rent and the taxes a that we do then I have more of a problem with it," she said.

Trimper's Ride operational manager Brooks Trimper says, in case the proposal it's approved by the town's council, it wouldn't be too different from others food stands on their property.

"The trailer will be an enclosed counter, it won't drive in and out, it will stay in for the whole season," he explained. "The food will be cooked in the West Ocean City restaurant and then it'll be transported here. It's nothing like a food truck" he said.