Millsboro Man Arrested for Running Meth Lab

MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a Millsboro man in connection to a methamphetamine lab his mother found in their home.

According to DSP, troopers on Monday responded to the 30000 block of Millsboro Highway where a woman said she believed her son, Elijah L. Cantrell, 39 of Millsboro, was making meth in the home. Police said they initially found items consistent with a meth lab located in a trash bin in the garage. Officers with the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Sussex Drug Unit later confirmed that a meth lab was present.

Cantrell ran before police arrived on scene. Police said they found him in Salisbury, MD, and was extradited to Delaware Friday. He was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory as well as two counts of drug paraphernalia. DSP said he was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,000 secured bond.