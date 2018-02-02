Flu Symptoms Spread to Children in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- No one is immune from the flu. It's the sickness no one wants, but keeps on spreading.

Dr. Walter Gianelli at Your Doc's In says about 50 percent of the patients he saw on Friday had the flu.

"The people who are at risk are the ones who are very young and the very elderly," Dr. Gianelli said. "The symptoms come on fairly abruptly."

He says it doesn't matter if you've already gotten your flu shot this year, as it wasn't 100 percent effective. The Center for Disease Control says injectable vaccines have since been updated to better match the most prevalent strands of the virus.

Dr. Gianelli says pharmacies are struggling to keep antiviral medications, like Tamiflu stocked.

"Some of the liquids have already - a lot of pharmacies are out of it or waiting so they're taking tablets because they're capsules," Dr. Gianelli said.

At Stepping Stones Early Learning Center the sick list keeps growing, on Friday reaching nearly half of the Pre-K students.

"As of today we actually had ten children out with it," Center Manager Barbara Brittingham said.

Brittingham says the staff has been cleaning nonstop this week to make sure the sickness doesn't spread to other children. She says out of a class of 20 four-year-olds, eight were out sick with the flu on Friday. An additional 12 were sent home or stayed home with a fever.

PRMC and Atlantic General Hospital issued visitation restrictions to prevent further contamination. PRMC is asking no children under the age of 12 visit the hospital unless they're the sibling of a newborn and are checked by a physician prior to their visit. These restrictions will remain until the flu season wraps up around March.