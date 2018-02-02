Police Arrest Georgetown Man in String of Business Burglaries

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The Georgetown Police Department said they arrested a man Friday, January 26, in connection to multiple burglaries since mid-December.

Police said they arrested Gordon Dixon, 50 of Georgetown, and charged him with burglary and criminal mischief, among other charges. According to Georgetown PD, Dixon is connected to four reports of businesses that were burglarized as well as one business that was damaged during an attempted burglary. The burglaries happened between , 2017 and , 2018. Dixon was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $25,000 secured bond, police said.