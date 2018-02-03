Couple Arrested for Impersonating Immigration Agents in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- One day after a targeted I.C.E. operation in Georgetown, police say a man and woman falsely posed as immigration agents as they attempted to rob a car at gunpoint.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a car with four people in it--including a toddler--were driving on the 200 block of North Race Street. At that point, another car pulled up next to them, and a woman in the passenger seat displayed a badge. That woman was later identified by police as 50-year-old Michelle Spicer. Police say the victim's car did not see any emergency lights, so they drove away.

A short time later, the car then stopped in front of a business and Spicer approached them again. At this point, police say Spicer displayed a badge and identified herself as a police officer. She then asked the victim for her identification and her green card. According to police, Spicer then opened the passenger door, reached across the seat and attempted to grab the driver's wallet. Spicer then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim's chest. The victim and Spicer then struggled for the gun, where Spicer pulled the trigger, but no one was shot. As this fight ensued, those in the car began screaming for help, at which point Spicer dropped the wallet and the gun. Police say Spicer then fled in a car driven by 58-year-old Harold Warrington, also of Georgetown.

On Friday, police say they arrested Warrington and Spicer. They are facing multiple charges including 1st Degree Robbery, Criminal Impersonation of a Police Officer, Aggravated Menacing, Conspiracy in the 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Spicer and Warrington were sent to Susssex Correctional Institute in lieu of $89,000 bond.