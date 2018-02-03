Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

Delaware State Police, Dover police and Georgetown police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people.

Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. Approximately 287 bags of heroin were found, according to the police. Crack cocaine and marijuana were also found.

On Saturday police searched building 100 in the same apartment complex and found 227 bags of heroin, more than 11 grams of crack cociane, and a hand gun among other drugs and paraphernalia.