Restaurants in Salisbury Prepare for Superbowl Sunday

Just like the Eagles and Patriots are getting ready for their big game, local pizza and wing shops are prepping for one of their busiest days of the year.

Nick Schlegel runs Wingin It in Salisbury, Schlegel says his restaurant typically makes 300-500 wings on a normal Sunday.

This Sunday, Schlegel is prepared to serve thousands of wings.

"We have a lot of prep work ahead of time, we were here last night and all day yesterday prepping, and back at it at 6 o clock this morning," says Schlegel.

According to the National Chicken Council, fans will eat 1.35 billion wings this weekend.

Eagles fan, Alfonso Wilson, got up early this morning to get his wings to make sure he has enough for tonight.

"I got here early because I don't want to be disturbed when the game comes on. I don't want to get caught up in traffic," says Wilson.

Glenn Ains is the owner of Hoppers Taphouse and got ahead of the game by setting up his bar, extra early.



"I think we are going to meet our capacity today, again plenty of room but we want to make it as comfortable as possible," says Ains.

A busy night, owners and customers say they're looking forward to.