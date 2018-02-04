Mid Winter Conference Held at Seaford High

SEAFORD, Del.- Saturday isn't a school day, but students still flooded Seaford High School's hallways.

More than 100 kids spent their Saturday at the Jefferson Awards, Mid Winter Conference.

"For a lot of these students no one is forcing them to be here, they get up on a Saturday, they come here because they have a desire to better themselves," says Mallory Strattan, event organizer.

Students bettered themselves by attending multiple workshops that focus on community service, humanitarian efforts, and leadership.

The ultimate goal of the conference is to teach young kids how to be great leaders.

"We teach leadership through public service as a vehicle so students are really learning how to be better leaders by volunteering and by giving back," says Strattan.

Jonte Desiree attended the Mid Winter Conference. Jonte isn't your average 17-year-old. She has her own nonprofit and says the event was useful for it.

"I'm really just getting different perspectives and seeing how other people are starting their projects and how I can start mine and continue it through school and through college," says Desiree.

An all-day event that was a life changing experience for many Delaware students.