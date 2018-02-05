Easton House Fire Kills Family Dog

EASTON, Md.- A family dog was killed in a house fire Sunday in Easton, fire officials said.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out just before 12:30 p.m. on East Earl Avenue in Easton. Officials said the fire, which was reported by a neighbor, took crews about two hours to get under control.

The flames caused roughly $750,000 in damages, authorities said.

No one was injured in the fire, but the family dog was killed.

No word on the cause of this fire. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating.