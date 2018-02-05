Police Investigating Deadly Denton Crash

A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.

DENTON, Md.- Denton Police are investigating a deadly three-car crash that happened Monday morning on Shore Highway at Gay Street.

Richard Brighton Bean, 21, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, Bean was traveling east on Shore Highway when he crossed into the westbound lane, still traveling east. His truck struck the front of a Ford SUV, driven by 58-year-old Jeffrey Porter of Preston, that was stopped in the turn lane. Bean's truck then crossed into the path of a dump truck, driven by 65-year-old William Peterson of Hurlock.

The dump truck collided with Bean's truck, pushing it approximately 75 yards before coming to rest, police said.

Porter was not injured. Peterson was taken for medical treatment at an unknown facility by family members. His condition is not known at this time, police said.

Westbound Shore Highway between Legion Road and Street is closed to allow for further investigation and for the scene to be cleared.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are expected to be filed. Denton Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the collision to call 410-479-1414 or email tips@dentonmdpolice.com and refer to case number 1802050011.