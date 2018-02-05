Chicken House Opens at Woodbridge High School

GREENWOOD, Del. - A new chicken house at Woodbridge High School in Greenwood is giving students the opportunity to learn outside the classroom.

"It feels pretty amazing to have something for the Woodbridge School District agriculture classes to be able to learn about the process of how broiler chickens are raised from the beginning to the end," said Jordan Chelton, who came up with the idea to build the chicken house.

The chicken house is 10 feet by 20 feet and sits behind the high school.

"So the kids will be out here daily, you know checking on the chicks and as they grow they'll calculate weight gain and feet conversion, so bringing a lot of STEM knowledge into our classroom with these types of project," said Karen Breeding, who heads the school's animal science program.

It's a project made possible by Allen Harim.

The company got the building up and running and filled it with 99 chicks.

"Thousands and thousands of the jobs on Delmarva are related to the poultry industry, so it's a huge economic engine here on Delmarva. So I think students having an opportunity to see the chickens up close may get kids thinking," said Cathy Bassett, a spokesperson for Allen Harim.