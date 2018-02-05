Milford Police Looking for Wanted Man After Traffic Stop

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department is searching for a man who ran away during a traffic stop.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Kori Leager of Harrington, had an active warrant out of the Harrington Police Department. She was searched and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and crack cocaine.

Leager was charged with possess consume a controlled or counterfeit substance with an aggravating factor. She had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on $500 unsecured bail. She was also issued a traffic citation for failure to have required insurance and possession of marijuana (civil violation). She was ordered to appear in Justice of the Peace Court at a later date in reference to this case.

Police later learned that the passenger who ran away was Evelio Alvarez, 23, of Ellendale. Officers obtained a warrant for him in reference to this incident. He's also wanted on several capiases out of various courts.

Milford Police ask anyone with information on Alvarez's whereabouts to call 302-422-8081 or crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online.