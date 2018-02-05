Crisfield Arts and Entertainment District Pushes Forward to County

CRISFIELD, Md.- Crisfield, Maryland may be off the beaten path for some artists, but pretty soon it could welcome people from all over the area with a new Arts and Entertainment District.

"You always know you've got a good idea, not just when people come to the first meeting, but when they keep coming back for the second, the third, the fourth meetings. Then you know you've got something," Crisfield City Manager Rick Pollitt said.

The city of Crisfield is on board, already passing tax incentives to further along the district plans. Now the city is waiting on Somerset County Commissioners to take vote.

"One of the reasons the government is involved in this, it's not just because we feel good about promoting talent, but it's an economic development tool," Pollitt said.

A public hearing will be held in Princess Anne, Maryland on Tuesday afternoon. Somerset County Commissioner Board President Randy Laird says he supports the district.

"We've tried a lot of things and haven't had to much success so far, and we hope this will help us turn the corner," Laird said.

And while some people are on board with the new plans in Crisfield, others are unsure if the district will help out enough.

"This town has a lot, it could be a lot more than it is, but I don't think the arts alone is going to do it," Pat Taylor said.