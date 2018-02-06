Berlin Intermediate School Brings Virtual Reality into the Classroom

BERLIN, Md.- Students at Berlin Intermediate School move their heads left and right and side by side, as they travel to the 18th century to learn about the American Revolution.

Teachers are ditching the textbooks and having their students look through virtual reality headsets. The magic of technology allows kids to feel like they are right there in the moment. And it's safe to say: students love it.

"Whenever I look in them, I feel like I'm the person just standing there, and I'm like ....this is awesome...I like this," said fifth grade student Sarah Nottingham.

"It's a tool educators say is the future of teaching. And thanks to a $9,000 grant from the Worcester County Commissioners and Berlin Intermediate's PTA, the future for these kids is now.

" I do better with virtual reality because I'm very much of a tech person," said student Emmalyn Fedders.

And fellow fifth grade student Clay McCabe said, "It makes me think more about it because I get to see it, and not just look at it and read it in a book."

School officials say Berlin Intermediate is one of only a few schools in Worcester County to bring the virtual world to its students.

Nancy Stearns, who is the school's media specialist, uses an iPad to make sure students' eyes are not just wandering, but following along as she teaches.

"I can see what the students are looking at, I can see where their little smiley faces are, so I can see if they're looking at what I need them to look at," Stearns said.

Stearns believes the virtual reality headsets are the best investments the school has ever made.

"Our students today all over the country, they're used to being entertained so this is still a new technology," she said. "Many of them have headsets at home but they haven't used it for learning."

School officials say they plan to continue using virtual reality technology so more students can travel the world.