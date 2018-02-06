Wicomico Public Schools Announce Two More Snow Makeup Days

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Public Schools must add two dates to its 2017-2018 school calendar after Maryland state education officials refused to grant the school system’s request to waive two of the days that schools were closed during January's blizzard, it was announced Tuesday.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna C. Hanlin, with the support of the Wicomico County Board of Education, requested a state waiver for two of the five days that were missed due to the winter storm. However, the state board indicated that it believed local school systems should use every available option to make up missed instructional time within the calendar before they will grant a waiver to adjust the length of the school year.

As per Gov. Larry Hogan’s decree that the school year must end by June 15, and with the denial of the waiver request, Wicomico County Public Schools must now be in session:

Monday, Feb . 19 , when schools would have been closed for Presidents’ Day.

, when schools would have been closed for Presidents’ Day. Thursday, March 29, which would have been a professional day for teachers but will now be a school day with 2-hour early dismissal to allow teachers some time for professional development.

The board-approved 2017-2018 calendar included three potential makeup days at the end of the school year, and WCPS had already announced that Wicomico Schools will be in session on those designated makeup days: June 13, 14 and June 15 (all 2-hour early dismissal days). June 8, 11 and 12 are now full school days rather than early dismissal days. A revised 2017-2018 calendar will be available soon on the school system’s website.