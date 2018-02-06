Easton Police Search for Liquor Store Robbers

EASTON, Md. - Easton police are looking for two men who held up R&R Liquors Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to R&R Liquors at 121 South Washington St. after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

A witness told police two men entered the business and robbed an employee at gunpoint.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, both men left the store.

One was described as black and wearing a black hoodie underneath a black jacket and light colored pants.

The second man was described as black and wearing a black winter coat and black pants.

The Easton Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.