Denton Man Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Salisbury Crash

SALISBURY, Md.- A Denton man is in police custody after a police chase that ended in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Salisbury on Monday afternoon.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says deputies were alerted of a pursuit from Dorchester County to Wicomico County on Ocean Gateway by police in Dorchester County at around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Once deputies were dispatched to assist, the Sheriff's Office reports John Flowers, 25, reportedly crossed over the grass median to avoid "stop sticks" that were placed by police to end the pursuit. Police say Flowers continued traveling east in westbound lanes of the bypass before taking the exit ramp onto Northwood Drive in the wrong direction. The chase ended when Flowers crashed into a tractor-trailer on Naylor Mill Road near the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Flowers was arrested where deputies discovered he was in possession of crack cocaine and CDS. Flowers has been charged with CDS Possession, with five counts of first-degree assault for instances where he intentionally attempted to strike pursuing deputies’ patrol vehicles with his vehicle during the pursuit, and a number of traffic charges related to the pursuit, the Sheriff's Office said.

Flowers was ordered held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.