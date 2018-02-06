Former Snow Hill Account Clerk Sentenced for Theft Scheme

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The State Prosecutor announced that former Snow Hill account clerk Erica M. Holland was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all but five years suspended, after investigations revealed she had been stealing money from the town.

According to the Office of the State Prosecutor, Holland, 32, pleaded guilty to theft over $100,000 in the Worcester County Circuit Court. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all but five years of the sentence suspended, and will be placed on probation following her sentence. The State's Prosecutor also said Holland will pay $169,160 in restitution.

The sentencing comes after the court learned that Holland had stolen about $169,100 from the town of Snow Hill while she was employed there as an account clerk between August of 2014 and April of 2017, the report said. Investigations discovered that Holland would steak the cash she collected from people and alter sewer or leachate invoices in accounting records to cover up for the stolen money. The report said that she did this 237 times while she working there, and made 344 ATM cash deposits to four separate bank accounts in either her or her husbands name.

"Town employees who handle pubic money hold a position of trust and betrayal of that trust is intolerable," State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt said in a statement.