Salisbury Man Threatens Boss In Emailed Video

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested a Salisbury man for threatening a local business where he works.

William Fernando Diaz-Hernandez, 35, allegedly emailed the owner of the company several times, expressing his dissatisfaction with the company and its owner. One of those emails included a video that showed Diaz-Hernandez brandishing a loaded firearm while making statements that implied he might come to the business and shoot the owner, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy found Diaz-Hernandez at his home. During a search, the handgun used in the video was recovered, and it was also determined that the video was filmed inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Diaz-Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Central Booking Unit, where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, Diaz-Hernandez was detained without bond pending an initial appearance.