Crisfield City Councilman and Ex-Hurlock Police Chief Get Probation Before Judgment

SALISBURY, Md.- Crisfield City Councilman Paul Erik Emely, 45, and former Hurlock police chief, Wendell Travers, 74, have been granted probation before judgment after being caught in a prostitution sting in December 2017.

Travers and Emely are two of the five people to either be arrested or charged in connection with an undercover prostitution operation in Delmar, Maryland. Travers and Emely were both charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The probation before judgment grant essentially means if the men are to successfully complete the terms of their probation, the charges will be cleared from their records.

The two were both in the public eye, leaving some surprised particularly in Crisfield, where Emely is still an active member of the city council.

"It shocked me at first and then I thought to myself, everyone makes mistakes. And it really surprised me, like I said I do like him and I think he's a fine person, I really do," Shirley Parkinson said.

But some in Crisfield are not OK with his position in the community.

"I mean, you [have to] figure the taxpayer's money. He's [The councilman] out here doing stuff like this, it doesn't make sense. And I think, me personally, he needs to be out of office," said Dontaz Gerald.

Crisfield City Manager Rick Pollitt said Emely is still an active member of the city council, because the city has no provision for a city official who gets involved in this sort of situation.