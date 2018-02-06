Judge Rules to Keep Women Accused of Child Abuse Behind Bars without Bail

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County District Court judge ruled Tuesday morning to keep the two women accused of child abuse in Mardela Springs behind bars without bail.

Amanda Wright and Besline Joseph are facing a long list of charges after they were arrested for the abuse and sexual abuse of three children in their care last week.

According to investigators, that abuse dates back to late spring or early summer of 2017.

Court documents obtained by WBOC reveal the horrific details, which include the children being locked in closets, beaten with belts and other objects, and occasionally being fed dog feces.

According to court documents, the children were also threatened with death if they told anyone about what was happening to them.

"It's a significant case. The period, the ongoing nature of the abuse, and the fact that there are two co-defendants," said Interim State's Attorney for Wicomico County Jamie Dykes.

Dykes said child abuse cases are never an easy road.

"The children have the fear of what's going to happen when I walk out the court. Am I going home with the offender who I just testified against, or am I going to be protected?" said Dykes.

Preliminary hearings for both Wright and Joseph have been set for March 1.