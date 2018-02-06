Delaware Announces 4th-Flu Related Death this Flu Season

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware saw a spike in influenza cases during a single week in late January and also recorded its fourth flu-related death this flu season.

Delaware's Division of Public Health said the state saw its number of flu cases skyrocket as 650 lab-confirmed cases were recorded between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27. The agency also reported an 82-year-old Sussex County man with several underlying health issues died last week in connection with the flu.

DPH recommends people should get a flu vaccination if they have not received one already.