Brewery Looking to Expand, Some Neighbors Don't Want

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Tuesday was just another day at RAR Brewing in Cambridge with workers busy serving beer and more beer's set to come.

But in an update posted to Facebook on Monday, the brewery's owners said they planned to expand their business to another part of town, but not without a battle brewing.

That post, shared and liked hundreds of times, said at the City's Planning & Zoning meeting on Tuesday night, the committee was considering changing the code to allow the brewery to expand with conditions.

One of those conditions requires the brewery to stay 500 feet away from homes.

That's a deal killer, according to Chris Brohawn, one of RAR's owners. Brohawn says the location would be used strictly for production - a perfect location for business.

"If we cannot get this space within the distance to our taproom, that means we have to pack up from downtown," Brohawn said.

But right across the street while munching on his cereal, neighbor Reese Hurley was enjoying the view outside.

Hurley says the idea of living across the street from a brewery isn't ideal.

"There's no jobs here. People need work, but I think there could be something else here besides that," Hurley said.

Hurley says he has other concerns like the smell and type of crowd the brewery would attract.

And he's not alone.

"Alcohol being served downtown as it is, I'm not sure we really need to encourage that kind of expansion," said Onnie Duvall of Cambridge.

But Brohawn argues the expansion would help boost tourism and create jobs - opportunities that could be shut out without city approval.

"We've put everything on the line to grow downtown Cambridge and that's why we want to stay," Brohawn said.

At Tuesday night's meeting, the Planning & Zoning Commission voted to not amend the industrial zoning code. Cambridge City Council will meet next week to officially decide if RAR Brewery will be able to use the warehouse for business.