The Salisbury School Makes a Splash with New Swim Team

SALISBURY, Md.- After nearly a decade and years of interest, The Salisbury School has revived its swim team, the only in Wicomico County.

With support from parents, interest from students and the help of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's indoor pool facilities; the team started later in the season with 21 swimmers.

"We did start a little slow this year, kind of as a trial to see if we felt like we could make a go of it. It's been so successful that I think we should have a full season next year," Coach Jenny Donoway said.

Jenny and her husband, Keith, are both teachers in Wicomico County and agreed to take the opportunity to coach the team together.

"It's been so fun, so I think I came in with more swimming experience, but Keith has a lot more coaching experience and it's been really fun to work with him," Jenny said.

Jenny says the team ranges from eighth to 12th graders, all at different levels of experience.

"We have a good base of experienced swimmers, but we still have some brand new swimmers who had hardly ever swim with their head in the water or dove from a block, so it's been really fun to see their progress and their growth," Jenny said.

Eighth grader Morgan Johnson is an experienced surfer, but has never swam competitively until now. She said she's been getting help from her friends at practices to learn the sport.

"It's really cool to learn from peers because they know a lot about it and we don't know as much about it so they kind of get to show us how they do it," Johnson said.

After two successful meets this season, the team says it is looking to get bigger and better next year.