DSP Assists Paramedics After Inmate Assault at Vaughn

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. is shown Feb. 1, 2017, the date when a deadly inmate riot started. (Photo: AP)

SMYRNA, Del. -- The Delaware Department of Corrections said paramedics responded to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center Tuesday night after an altercation between two inmates.

According to Jayme Gravell of the DOC, two inmates were involved in a physical altercation around 8:05 p.m. Paramedics responded and asked assistance from Delaware State Police.

WBOC will update you as more details become available.