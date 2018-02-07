Salisbury University Announces New College of Health and Human Services

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury University is creating a new college in hopes of meeting the growing demand for healthcare across Maryland.

By some estimates, the healthcare industry is on pace to become the largest job sector in the U.S. in the next three years. On Tuesday, the university announced it has created a new college of health and human services. The new college will include a new school of health services, plus the schools of nursing and social work. A primary goal is to create qualified professionals locally.

"As we change the focus of healthcare to keeping healthy and well, this new college will allow to develop new types of jobs which will be important not just in the hospital but in the community," said Steve Leonard, CEO of Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

The restructuring will make the college the largest academic unit on SU's campus, with more than 2,000 students.

Seth McKeown, a nursing student at SU, said he is excited about how the change could positively affect his future.

"I think this will help with connections between majors and offer a lot of opportunities, because once we graduate, everybody is going to have to work together in the real world so this just starts it four years earlier," he said.

A university student determined the Eastern Shore's population is aging faster than the rest of the state, making the demand for a diverse field of local healthcare professionals even more urgent.

There is also the big picture of university standing.

"Really having that recognition for healthcare, producing those students that are competent, health are professionals is really going to increase the reputation of Salisbury. It is going to going attract more students here," said Dr. Kelly Fiala, a transitional dean at SU.

SU plans to launch the new college in the fall.