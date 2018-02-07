Hurlock Man Found With 40 Bags of Heroin at Home

HURLOCK, Md. - The Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force have conducted an investigation that recovered 40 bags of heroin from a Hurlock home.

The investigation began when deputies followed up on a traffic stop near Williamsburg Church Rd.

Officers found that 24-year-old Tony Dermaine Elliot Jr. was in possession of 40 bags of heroin, $160 in cash and two packages of suspected K-2. The search at the residence on Skinners Run Rd. revealed a cell phone and other items of interest.

Elliot was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia and ordered held without bond.

The Dorchester Task Force was assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Hurlock Police, Cambridge Police and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.