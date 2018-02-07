Worcester Tech Celebrates "CTE" Month

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Worcester County Technical School celebrates ational "CTE" month.

"CTE" also known as Career and Technology Programs is offered at Worcester Tech.

"CTE" is an education that better prepares students for careers they may wish to pursue after high school or college.

This week, the school is highlighting these programs and showing the benefits they offer to nearly 40 percent of the Worcester County school district.

Mike Beja, an engineering student, is currently in the process of applying to college. After using a variety of intricate applications and doing hands on work he said he thinks his experience will help him in the application process.

"Programs like that people will have to be learning from the beginning but when i go in there I'll already have basic knowledge of how to use it. It will be a great advantage," Beja said.

It's a program that Principal Caroline Bloxom said every Worcester County student should take advantage of.

"Everything they do here has a real life purpose and its connected to eventually someday because no matter if the students here go directly into a career or if they go onto college or an apprenticeship or training school eventually they're going to work," Bloxom said.

Worcester Tech will host its 4th annual open house & Skills USA competition this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.