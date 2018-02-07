MSPD Investigates Deadly Crash in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- Maryland State Police are confirming a man is dead after a single-car crash this morning in Princess Anne.

Police say around 7:50 am, troopers with the MSPD Princess Anne Barrack responded to a crash on Route 13 North near Lorretto Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they saw a damaged 2006 Toyota Camry in a ditch. Investigators determined the car had struck a guard and traveled off the road before ending up in the ditch.

Police identified the driver as Michael Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Gwynn Oak, Md. He was pronounced dead at PRMC.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the accident.