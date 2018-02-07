Man Sought in Milton Stabbing

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Milton that put another man in the hospital.

Troopers are looking for 47--year-old Lavocia I. Callahan of Wilmington. Warrants have been obtained for his arrest including charges of first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, and terroristic threatening.

Police said that shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, troopers were called to a reported stabbing that had occurred at the intersection of Townsend and Harmony Cemetery roads. Troopers met a 38-year-old victim of Milford who was sitting on the side of the roadway with stab wounds to his extremities. He was removed from the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel and transported to a local area hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that while the 38-year-old victim was a passenger in a vehicle, he got into an argument with another passenger, later identified as Callahan. The argument escalated at which point the driver stopped at the intersection of Townsend and Harmony Cemetery road. Troopers said that while still seated in the vehicle, Callahan stabbed the victim. The victim was able to exit the vehicle prior to Calahan fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Troopers have been unable to locate Callahan and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Detective D. Kristunas, Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-752-3856. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .