Trailer Stolen, Contents Illegally Dumped in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- The City of Milford says a recent trailer theft resulted in an illegal dumping on a property off North Old State Road.

City Manager Eric Norenberg said a man was taking a number of items to legally dispose of when his trailer got a flat tire.

"There was enough delay by the time he got back, the trailer had been stolen and the material that he was taking to the transfer station was dumped here at this site," Norenberg tells WBOC.

Norenberg says the property owners have been cooperative and pledged to clean up the abandoned couches, bedroom furniture, chairs and other debris by the end of the week. He says they're also taking action to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"This is an area that has had problems off and on over the years," he says. "So we're also asking them to put up barricades up to make it more difficult for people to dump in the future."

Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett says the issue is widespread across Sussex County, including some property owners illegally storing items. He says it's everyone's responsibility to keep the county clean.

"We are better than that," he says. "So I'm asking for the community to get involved and be part of the solution instead of ignoring the issues that continue to go on."

Illegal dumping can be reported in a variety of ways, including contacting DNREC's Environmental Crimes Unit.